Scooter’s Coffee will open its new Magnolia location at 1120 E. Main at 6 a.m. Thursday.
Regular business hours are 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Christian Glass is manager of the Magnolia store.
Scooter’s offers drive-through service only.
It sells a variety of coffee and hot drinks, iced drinks, blenders, smoothies and teas. Food products include breakfast-style sandwiches, burritos, muffins and cakes.
Queens Coffee LLC, a Scooter’s Coffee franchise holder, received a $315,700 construction permit for the store last October 10.
The company was created by co-founders Don and Linda Eckles in Bellevue, NB, in 1998. It has since grown to about 600 locations in 28 states, concentrated in the Midwest.
