The Center for Arkansas Farms and Foods' 2022 Beginner Farmer Classes are available online through October 31.
The 2023 series will be held in January and February.
The 2022 series was held from January 11 through March 1.
CLICK HERE to pay the $10 per class fee and view the two-hour recordings.
Email Heather Friedrich, program manager, at heatherf@uark.edu to confirm receipt.
The 2022 classes include:
Farming as a Profession -- Learn about farming as a profession from successful farmers.
Soil Health -- What is soil health? Why is it important? And how to get it.
Sustainable Crop Production I -- Crops and Nutrients: Crop needs, practices for soil fertility and soil testing.
Sustainable Crop Production II -- Planning and Rotation: Crop families, rotations and how to plan your production.
Recordkeeping for Success -- Effective recordkeeping for production and business.
Farm Finances 101 -- Learn about the primary financial sheets for a farm business, why farms need them, and the basics for using them.
Sustainable Crop Production III -- Insects, weeds, and disease. Learn prevention and management.
Post-Harvest Handling--- Learn post-harvest handling and food safety, packing and cooling.
Exploring Markets -- Explore options like farm stands, CSAs, farmers markets and wholesale.
Social Media Marketing -- Promote your farm business with these social media tips.
Protect Your Farm -- Learn more about your farm business structure and liability.
Access to Credit -- Discover how to access financing and credit options for your small farm.
Fighting for Food Justice -- How do we create food and agriculture systems that are diverse, equitable and inclusive?
Planning Your Farm Business -- Plan your sustainable farm business. Learn tools and methods.
CAFF was created to help increase the number of farms and farmers in Arkansas. The goals of the center are centered on supporting a regional food system by connecting to established farms and training the next generation of farmers.