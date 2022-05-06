Standard Lithium Ltd. and South Arkansas Community College hosted Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson at a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday.
The event officially unveiled six new EV charging stations.
Standard Lithium partnered with Entergy, Adopt a Charger, and South Arkansas Community College on the installation of the six Level 2 – 240 volt EVCS charging stations, free for public use, located near the Murphy Arts District in downtown El Dorado.
“It’s a privilege for us to sponsor this project along with our partners and South Arkansas Community College,” said Robert Mintak, CEO and Director at Standard Lithium. “Access to EV charging helps build local economies by attracting tourism and encouraging people to spend more time at local businesses and city facilities while they charge their vehicles.”
“SouthArk is very pleased to partner with Standard Lithium to bring free-to-use EV charging stations to downtown El Dorado,” said Dr. Bentley Wallace, President, South Arkansas Community College. “This new amenity will bring additional visitors to our area, driving tourism, business travel, and economic development that wouldn’t have occurred without this investment.”
“When people spot an EV driving down the road, they don’t automatically notice that the vehicle runs on electricity,” said Kitty Adams, executive director of Adopt a Charger. “They do see, however, when electric vehicles are plugged into charging stations at places they like to go, and have the opportunity to ask drivers about their EV experience. We are grateful to Entergy and Standard Lithium for sponsoring and funding these new EV charging stations in El Dorado.”