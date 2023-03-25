Delek US Holdings, Inc., has announced changes to its senior leadership team.
The company operates a refinery in El Dorado and oil gathering facilities in Union and Columbia counties.
Joseph Israel was named executive vice president, Operations for Delek US and Delek Logistics effective March 27.
Tommy Chavez was named senior vice president, Refining Operations effective April 10.
Todd O'Malley, executive vice president and chief operating officer, resigned to pursue other opportunities.
Nithia Thaver, executive vice president & president of Refining, resigned to pursue other opportunities.
Israel and Patrick Reilly, who was named executive vice president and chief commercial officer on March 1, will split O'Malley's responsibilities.
Israel and Reilly will report to Delek's president and CEO Avigal Soreq. Israel will be responsible for refining operations at Delek US and for logistics operations at Delek Logistics Partners LP. Chavez will report to Israel and will oversee refining operations at Delek US. O'Malley will be available through September 22 and Thaver until May 21 to ensure a smooth transition.
Israel is an industry veteran with over 25 years of energy experience and a proven track record of driving operational excellence. Most recently, he served as president & CEO, Par Petroleum LLC, a subsidiary of Par Pacific. He also served as senior vice president, Par Pacific Holdings, and a member of Par Pacific's Board of Directors. In these roles, he led operations for Par's integrated refining and logistics system, including 154,000 barrels per day of refining capacity. Israel has also held leadership positions at Hunt Refining Company and Alon USA, which was acquired by Delek US in 2017.
"I look forward to working with the leadership team to execute Delek's strategic plan," said Israel. "The company is well-positioned for growth and I'm excited to join the organization at this time."
Chavez brings over three decades of refining experience, most recently with TotalEnergies SE where he held the position of general manager, Port Arthur Refinery and Petrochemical Complex. He has also served as a refinery general manager and vice president, Operations Excellence for Marathon. Chavez served for 20 years at Phillips