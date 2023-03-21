Commercial Metals Company has announced the acquisition of Tendon Systems, LLC .
Tendon is a leading provider of post-tensioning, barrier cable, and concrete restoration solutions to the Southeastern United States. Tendon's products and services are used in a variety of construction types, including multi-family residential, parking structures, industrial and high-rise buildings.
The company's primary offering, post-tension cable, is used in conjunction with rebar in most applications, providing meaningful commercial synergy opportunities to CMC.
CMC operates a steel mill south of Magnolia.
Tendon had revenues of approximately $60 million in calendar year 2022.
"This acquisition further advances our leadership position in construction reinforcement, complements our existing position in post-tensioning cable, and provides CMC with additional capabilities to serve our customers," said Barbara R. Smith, chairman of the board, president, and chief executive officer. "Tendon adds valuable expertise, innovative products, and a trusted reputation to the CMC portfolio."