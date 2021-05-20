Two programs are offered by the Arkansas Department of Human Services that provide rental assistance to qualifying residents.
The Arkansas Rent Relief Program offers financial help to pay overdue and upcoming rent and utilities for eligible Arkansas renters. Landlords who have tenants unable to pay their rent because of lost income or the COVID-10 pandemic also may apply.
The state of Arkansas has $173 million of federal funding for the Arkansas Rent Relief Program. Once an application is approved, money would go directly to landlords and utilities companies.
What’s Covered?
-- Overdue rent plus up to 5 percent of late fees dating back to April 1, 2020.
-- Overdue utility bills for gas, water, and electricity. This program does not cover overdue phone or internet bills.
-- Future rent owed through December 31, 2021. Renters can apply for up to three months of future rent at a time.
-- Up to 15 months of rent may be covered between April 1, 2020 and December 31, 2021.
Eligibility
You may qualify for help paying your rent and utilities if:
-- Someone in your home qualifies for unemployment benefits or
-- Your household income decreased during the pandemic or
-- Someone in your home suffered significant financial hardship due to the pandemic (i.e. lost a job, has extensive medical bills) and
-- You meet income eligibility based on the residing county (Area Median Income) and number of people in your home.
Renter Requirements
Renters need the following items to submit a request for utility or rent relief funding:
-- Government-issued photo ID (i.e. driver’s license, state identification card)
-- Proof of renting a home in Arkansas
-- Proof of housing instability
-- Proof of income for everyone in your home who file taxes
-- Proof of financial loss of hardship due to COVID-19
-- Landlord’s email and phone number
Landlord Requirements
-- Landlords need the following documentation to submit a request for rent relief funding:
-- Copy of lease
-- Government issued photo ID
-- Tenant’s email and phone number
CLICK HERE for more information.