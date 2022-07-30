Union Pacific signs largest locomotive modernization deal in rail industry history with Wabtec
Union Pacific, which operates major rail lines in South Arkansas, has signed a deal with Wabtec Corporation for 600 locomotive modernizations featuring a suite of digital solutions and innovations.
The agreement, worth more than $1 billion, is the largest investment in modernized locomotives in rail industry history, and part of Union Pacific’s fleet strategy to move more freight efficiently and sustainably across its service territory.
“Union Pacific is taking thoughtful, deliberate steps to reduce our environmental impact and to help our partners improve theirs,” said Lance Fritz, Chairman, President and CEO of Union Pacific. “Wabtec’s modernization program helps make our existing fleet more fuel efficient, capable and reliable. The resulting increased tractive power enables us to move more freight with fewer locomotives, which improves efficiency and reduces emissions.”
The action place Union Pacific on a path to achieve its emissions target to reduce absolute Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 26% by 2030 from a 2018 baseline, and on a path to net zero emissions by 2050. The modernizations also support UP customers’ efforts to meet their own carbon reduction targets.
The modernizations will provide approximately 350 tons of carbon reduction per locomotive per year. The total order will enable Union Pacific to realize approximately 210,000 tons in annual emission reductions. The reductions are the equivalent of removing emissions from nearly 45,000 passenger cars per year. The modernizations also support the circular economy with more than half the locomotive’s weight being reused. Throughout the order, approximately 70,000 tons of steel will be reused and recycled – the equivalent of more than 51,000 passenger cars.
Wabtec will modernize 525 of Union Pacific’s AC4400 and AC6000 locomotives, as well as 75 Dash-9 locomotives. The modernized locomotives will feature a suite of digital solutions and innovations such as the FDL Advantage engine upgrade and Modular Control Architecture, a next-generation controls technology that is applicable throughout Wabtec’s locomotive installed base.
The modernizations will extend the locomotive’s life and provide benefits, including a fuel efficiency improvement of up to 18%; more than 80% increase in reliability; and haulage ability increase of more than 55%.