Murphy USA Inc. will release preliminary fourth quarter 2022 earnings results after the market close on Wednesday, February 1, followed by a conference call at 10 a.m. Thursday, February 2.
Interested parties may participate by dialing 1-888-330-2384 and referencing conference ID number 6680883. The call can also be accessed via webcast through the Investor Relations section of Murphy USA’s website at http://ir.corporate.murphyusa.com. The webcast will be available for replay one hour after the conference concludes and a transcript will be made available shortly thereafter.