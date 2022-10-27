Tetra Technologies, Inc., will release third quarter 2022 results after the closing of the market on Monday, October 31.
On November 1, Tetra will host a conference call at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results. Brady M. Murphy, president and CEO, and Elijio V. Serrano, senior vice president and CFO, will host the call.
Tetra Technologies is considering a bromine and lithium recovery operation encompassing Columbia and Lafayette counties.
Tetra invites the public to listen to the conference call by calling the toll-free phone number 1-888-347-5303. The conference call will also be available by live audio webcast and may be accessed through the company's website.
CLICK HERE to visit the website.