Columbia County's unemployment rate (not seasonally adjusted) rose to 6.3 percent for May, up from 5.6 percent in April, according to a preliminary county by county report released June 30 by the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services.
According to the report, for May, Columbia County had a labor force of 8,958 persons with 8,394 employed and 564 unemployed. This compares to April's labor force of 8,919 with 8,423 employed and 495 unemployed.
Arkansas' unemployment rate for May is recorded at 4.4 percent, unchanged from 4.4 percent in April. The ADWS report stated that for May, Arkansas had a labor force of 1,357,765 with 1,298,687 employed and 59,078 unemployed. For April, the state's labor force was 1,362,081 with 1,300,692 employed and 59,389 unemployed.
The United States' jobless rate is recorded at 5.8 percent for May, down from 6.1 percent in April. For May, the U.S. labor force was 160,935,000 with 151,620,000 employed and 9,316,000 unemployed. This compares to April's labor force of 160,988,000 with 151,176,000 employed and 9,812,000 unemployed.
Of the seven neighboring Southwest Arkansas counties surveyed, all showed an increase in the unemployment rate from April to May.
Calhoun County's unemployment rate is at 3.7 percent for May, up from 3.6 percent in April.
Hempstead County's unemployment rate is at 3.7 percent for May, up from 3.3 percent in April.
Lafayette County's unemployment rate is at 6.6 percent for May, up from 6.4 percent in April.
Miller County's unemployment rate is at 5.3 percent for May, up from 5.1 percent in April.
Nevada County's unemployment rate is at 4.0 percent for May, up from 3.6 percent in April.
Ouachita County's unemployment rate is at 4.0 percent for May, up from 3.8 percent in April.
Union County's unemployment rate is at 6.7 percent for May, up from 6.4 percent in April.