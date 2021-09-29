Steve Crowell of Magnolia is one of 48 people who are part of Leadership Arkansas Class XVI, a program operated by the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce/Associated Industries of Arkansas.
This year’s class is approximately three-quarters the size of previous classes due to the COVID-19 pandemic and requisite social distancing requirements. The reduction in class size is expected to improve the experience of class members and also provide Leadership Arkansas a greater opportunity to hold class sessions in person.
Steve Crowell is managing partner, SL Crowell Properties, head coach of the Southern Arkansas University trap shooting team, and a Magnolia City Council member.
Also representing South Arkansas in the class is Rachael Potter, marketing director and vice president of Farmers Bank & Trust in TEXarkana.
A third person with a Magnolia connection is Daveante Jones of Little Rock, a Southern Arkansas University graduate. He is an associate attorney with Wright, Lindsey & Jennings, LLP, North Little Rock.
The class had a three-day orientation session that ended Tuesday at the Fairfield Bay Conference Center.
Other scheduled sessions include:
Economic Development and Infrastructure, October 26-27, Pine Bluff.
Agriculture and Outdoor Life, November 17-18.
Government and Military December 13-14, Little Rock, North Little Rock and Jacksonville.
Natural Resources, Defense and Industrial Development, January 20-21, 2022, El Dorado, Magnolia and Camden.
Education and Workforce, February 17-18, 2022, Blytheville and Jonesboro.
Tourism, History and Revitalization, March 16-17, 2022, Hot Springs.
Regional Development, April 20-22, 2022, Northwest Arkansas.
Leadership, Planning and Graduation, May 19-20, 2022, Little Rock.
The mission of Leadership Arkansas is to challenge, inform, inspire, and engage current and future business and civic leaders to enhance the economies of – and the communities within – the state of Arkansas.
Leadership Arkansas’s vision is to work to build a strong and vibrant state by training skilled community leaders to recognize and capitalize on opportunities, motivate others to act to strengthen regions and communities, serve as ambassador for the potential and growth of the state, and promote the election and appointment of officials who understand the diverse aspects leading to growth of Arkansas.
The sessions feature Arkansas leaders who represent a wide geographic base and who have diverse backgrounds and vocations. The members are given broad exposure to the many social, political, geographic, and environmental complexities of the state; on-site demonstrations and tours; unique cultural experiences; insight into the people, places and history that influence public policies; and fun and casual settings which foster new relationships and camaraderie.