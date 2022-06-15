Bodcaw Bank has named Senior Vice President Andy Sharpe as market president in Magnolia.
Since joining Bodcaw Bank in March, Sharpe has already proven to be an exceptional asset to the senior management team, said CEO Korey Keith.
Keith indicated that Sharpe is a great fit for the culture of Bodcaw.
“Andy Sharpe possesses leadership skills that will strengthen our team, further develop our staff, and provide Bodcaw Bank with an advantage to continue reaching our goals. He has high integrity and initiative,” Keith said. Keith said he looks forward to Sharpe leading Bodcaw Bank in Magnolia for many years to come.
Sharpe is eager to serve the Magnolia community as Market President. “Magnolia and Columbia County have been our home for the last 10 years, and my family and I have been blessed tremendously over the last decade with lifelong relationships made at school, at ball games, at the dinner table, at church, and everywhere in between,” Sharpe said.
“I look forward to serving our community and continuing to build and nurture relationships in our community and beyond in the years to come. I’m excited for the opportunity to lead the Magnolia Market as we continue to aspire to a standard of excellence in everything we do.”
Sharpe resigned in March as Southern Arkansas University’s head basketball coach after 10 seasons. Under Sharpe's leadership, the Muleriders won 147 games and posted no fewer than 12 wins in every season but his first in addition to six seasons with at least 15 wins, including an NCAA program record 19 wins in the 2018-19 season.