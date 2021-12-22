Weyerhaeuser Company has announced that the Science Based Targets initiative has approved the company's greenhouse gas reduction target as consistent with levels required to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement and to keep warming to 1.5°C globally.
This designation is the highest available through the SBTi process and formally recognizes Weyerhaeuser's role in helping address the impacts of climate change.
Weyerhaeuser operates a sawmill in Emerson and a tree nursery in the Calhoun community, and has extensive timberland acreage in Arkansas.
The SBTi defines and promotes best practice in science-based target setting and independently assesses companies' targets as part of a global transition to a low-carbon economy.
As part of this approval process, Weyerhaeuser committed to reduce its direct and indirect emissions — also known as scope 1 and 2 emissions, respectively — by 42 percent by 2030, and to reduce other emissions related to activities within the value chain — known as scope 3 emissions — by 25 percent per ton of production, also by 2030, and both against a 2020 baseline. These targets put Weyerhaeuser among a select group of companies leading on the path to net-zero emissions by 2050.
Weyerhaeuser expects to achieve these reduction targets primarily through energy efficiency projects, increased renewable energy usage, and supplier engagement, and the company will share progress annually in its sustainability reporting.
"Climate change is one of the most critical challenges of our time, and it will continue to grow in the decades to come without a concerted effort across all sectors, including ours with forests and forest products," said Ara Erickson, vice president of corporate sustainability. "That's why contributing to climate solutions is a key part of our sustainability strategy at Weyerhaeuser, and why we align our goals and work with the best-available science.”