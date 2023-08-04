The Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors is welcoming Rachel Jenkins as its new executive director.
She succeeds Bonnie Keith, who took a position with Southern Aluminum. Keith had worked for the chamber since 2019. Jenkins' first day on the job will be Monday, August 14.
“On behalf of our Chamber Board of Directors, I am truly excited to have Rachel assume the leadership position of executive director and know she will be highly effective in this important role,” said Andrew Moffett, chairman of the Chamber Board of Directors.
“Today, Rachel contributes to the growth of our community in many ways, and I have great confidence in her abilities as she brings her passion for people and her spirit to serve others in ways that will elevate the future of our Chamber of Commerce and our wonderful community.”
Jenkins brings a wealth of experience and a passion for community development that aligns with the Chamber's mission. Jenkins has been involved with different organizations throughout the community, including knowledge of previous employers including Southern Arkansas University, Mule Kick, and the Hampton Inn.
She also has community involvement through Leadership Magnolia and is the current president of the board of the Compassion’s Foundation.
“It is with great honor and enthusiasm that I step into this new role. This position provides me with an avenue to give back and contribute to the growth and prosperity of our business community,” Jenkins said.
“I am dedicated to ensuring that the Chamber represents the collective vision and interests of our vibrant community. I can't wait to see the positive impact we can make together.”
