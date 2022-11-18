Editor’s Note: This is the second in a two-part series about Albemarle Corporation’s plans to expand its two Columbia County bromine plants. CLICK HERE to see Part 1, published Thursday.
As if a five-year, $540 million expansion project at Albemarle Corporation isn’t a sufficiently difficult task.
Virtually every industry, retailer and professional in South Arkansas has “Help Wanted” signs up as the nation grapples with a shortage of trained labor. Now, Albemarle will seek to add another 100 people to its 500-person workforce in Columbia County.
Dru Manuel, Albemarle Corporation’s vice president for Bromine Manufacturing, acknowledged the challenge up front in an interview.
“I'm trying to hire them right now. Actually, I was working with HR before I talked to you,” he said.
“This is a challenging place to hire people.”
“I'm far more confident in our ability to buy a piece of equipment and install it, but what's proven to be difficult is to grow in South Arkansas. I mean, you cover a lot of news, so you know what's going on in the country and South Arkansas is a pretty hot place right now. So we're all kind of fighting for the same resources. We're gonna have to get creative on what we do to bring resources in externally, and do everything we can for the local resources. So we're starting early,” Manuel said.
Many companies in El Dorado have recently gone through expansions. Russia’s war against Ukraine has caused the U.S. and foreign nations to ramp up defense spending, which has been a boon for military contractors in the Camden area. Traditionally low-wage, agriculture-based industries in the region have boosted their pay rates and are offering signing bonuses.
Albemarle’s expansion will allow the company to branch into the production of lithium – a primary element used in electric batteries. One company is already building a plant for lithium production in Union County and may expand its efforts across South Arkansas. Two other companies are considering prospects for bromine and/or lithium production in Columbia and Lafayette counties.
The national jobless rate is 3.5 percent – practically a full-employment situation. It’s 4.7 percent in Columbia County. In September, Columbia County had a labor force of 8,748 persons with 8,340 employed and 408 unemployed.
Finding the people to fill the Albemarle’s current and upcoming openings may be the hardest part of the expansion, Manuel said.
The company will need “everything from operators to truck drivers to maintenance personnel to office staff,” he said.
Manuel said Albemarle doesn’t expect to find “ready made” employees. But they have to be capable of learning their new jobs.
“We first assess capability and then we assess your attitude and your work ethic. And we find a lot of capability and great work ethic. You know that small-town, can-do attitude here in Magnolia. We bring those folks in and we build them ourselves. We teach them what it means to be an operator or what it means to be a mechanic,” Manuel said.
The bulk of the new hires will be plant operators, but there will also be openings for mechanics, electricians and engineers of all types.
“There's office workers, there's supply chain, there's data analytics, all these sort of positions, but they all go back to those two fundamental ingredients: Do you have the capability to learn? And do you have the right work ethic?”
“What we do out here must be done safely and responsibly,” Manuel said. He said finding people with the right qualities isn’t hard. Finding enough people with these qualities will be the challenge.