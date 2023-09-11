Columbia County's unemployment rate (not seasonally adjusted) was at 4.6 percent for July, up from 4.1 percent in June, according to a preliminary county by county report released this past week by the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services.
According to the report, for July Columbia County had a labor force of 8,356 persons with 7,970 employed and 386 unemployed. This compares to June's labor force of 8,702 with 8,347 employed and 355 unemployed.
A year ago, Columbia County’s jobless rate was 5.6 percent with a labor force of 8,296 persons, with 7,830 employed and 466 unemployed.
Statewide, Arkansas' unemployment rate is recorded at 2.6 percent for July, according to the ADWS,
unchanged from 2.6 percent in June. For July, Arkansas had a labor force of 1,386,974 with 1,351,403 employed and 35,571 unemployed. For June, the state's labor force was at 1,383,681 with 1,347,866 employed and 35,815 unemployed.
The United States' unemployment rate is currently posted at 3.5 percent for July, down from 3.6 percent in June. According to the ADWS report, for July the U.S. had a labor force of 167,103,000 with 161,262,000 employed and 5,841,000 unemployed. This compares to June's labor force of 166,951,000 with 160,994,000 employed and 5,957,000 unemployed.
Of the seven neighboring Southwest Arkansas counties surveyed, all showed an increase in the jobless rate from June to July.
Calhoun County's unemployment rate is at 2.7 percent for July, up from 2.6 percent in June.
Hempstead County's unemployment rate is at 3.6 percent for July, up from 3.2 percent in June.
Lafayette County's unemployment rate is at 5.0 percent for July, up from 4.4 percent in June.
Miller County's unemployment rate is at 3.7 percent for July, up from 3.5 percent in June.
Nevada County's unemployment rate is at 4.1 percent for July, up from 3.8 percent in June.
Ouachita County's unemployment rate is at 3.8 percent for July, up from 3.4 percent in June.
Union County's unemployment rate is at 4.7 percent for July, up from 4.2 percent in June.