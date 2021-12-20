The Arkansas Rent Relief Program will continue accepting applications into 2022 as long as general rent relief funds are available.
This is a change from previous guidance from the state Department of Human Services that the program would end on December 31.
Eligible tenants and landlords can apply for up to 15 months of unpaid rent or utilities incurred on or after April 1, 2020.
CLICK HERE and go to the “Apply Here” link to apply.
Applicants will then be directed to the Arkansas Rent Relief Application Portal to create an account and submit an application. Before submitting an application, applicants should gather all documentation to ensure their application is complete and accurate.
Applicants will receive a number of emails as their application moves through the review process, including when the program needs additional information from them to complete their case and the final award decision. Applicants can check the status of their application at any time by selecting “Track Status” at the same website.
The Arkansas Rent Relief Program has a network of community partners that can provide one-on-one help filling out the application.