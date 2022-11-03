VANCOUVER, BC -- Standard Lithium Ltd. said Tuesday that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) has issued Notices of Allowance for Standard Lithium’s first two U.S. patent applications -- Serial No.16/410,523 and Serial No. 16/224/463, both titled “Process for Recovering Lithium from Brines.” a novel and proprietary technique for continuous Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) from lithium brines.
These U.S. patent applications are two of the three pending U.S. patent applications for elements of Standard Lithium’s innovative DLE processes. A Notice of Allowance is issued by the USPTO after examination of a patent application and a determination that a patent should be granted from the application. Standard Lithium anticipates the issue of the formal registration of these patents in the coming months.
The company has built a lithium production plant in Union County using its proprietary technology.
Dr. Andy Robinson, president of Standard Lithium, said, “The successful Notice of Allowance from the USPTO provides continued affirmation of the company’s lithium extraction technology and allows Standard Lithium to continue advancing its first commercial lithium extraction project with even greater certainty of intellectual property rights.”