Dollar Tree, Inc., has reported financial results for its first quarter ended May 1.
The company operates a Dollar Tree store in Magnolia. Family Dollar is a division of Dollar Tree, and also has a Magnolia store.
“Our record first quarter performance reflects the progress we continue to make on numerous initiatives to provide even greater value and convenience to our shoppers. Dollar Tree delivered its strongest quarterly same-store sales since 2017, while improving its operating margin by 290 basis points.
“Family Dollar effectively cycled a 15.5% comp sales increase from the prior year by driving its best post-merger quarterly operating profit,” said Michael Witynski, president and chief executive officer. “Combined, our enterprise produced positive same-store sales against a tough comparison, and a 220 basis point improvement in operating margin, driven by improved gross margins and better expense leverage.”
Consolidated net sales increased 3.0% to $6.48 billion from $6.29 billion in the prior year’s first quarter. Enterprise same-store sales increased 0.8% on a constant currency basis (or 0.9% when adjusted to include the impact of Canadian currency fluctuations). Same-store sales for Dollar Tree increased 4.7%. Family Dollar same-store sales decreased 2.8%, compared to a very strong 15.5% increase in the prior year’s first quarter. The banner’s first quarter same-store sales increase, on a two-year stacked basis, was a strong 12.7% as the Family Dollar brand continues to gain market share with its great value and compelling mix of products.
Gross profit increased 9.4% to $1.96 billion in the quarter compared to the prior year’s first quarter. As a percentage of net sales, gross margin was 30.3%, compared to 28.5% in the same period a year ago. The 180 basis point improvement was driven by a favorable sales mix, improved shrink results and reduced markdowns, partially offset by higher freight costs.
Selling, general and administrative expenses were 22.3% of total revenue, compared to 22.7% of total revenue in the prior year's first quarter. The improvement was driven by lower COVID-19-related costs, partially offset by higher repairs and maintenance costs.
Operating income for the quarter improved 42.1% to $519.9 million, compared with $365.9 million in the same period last year and operating income margin was 8.0%, compared to 5.8% in the prior year’s quarter. The first quarter of 2021 included total incremental operating costs of $7.4 million for COVID-19-related expenses, compared to $73.2 million in the first quarter of 2020.
Net income in the first quarter increased 51.3% to $374.5 million and diluted earnings per share increased 53.8% to $1.60, compared to $1.04 in the prior year’s quarter.
The company repurchased 2,150,572 shares during the quarter for $250 million. As of May 1, the Company had $2.15 billion remaining on its share repurchase authorization.
During the quarter, the company opened 106 new stores, expanded or relocated 36 stores, and closed 19 stores. Additionally, the company completed 414 Family Dollar store renovations. Retail selling square footage at quarter-end was approximately 125.9 million square feet.
“During the initial post-merger years, much of the company’s energy and focus was dedicated to integration-related projects, such as: stabilizing and restructuring the organization, improving store maintenance, harmonizing technology, designing and testing store formats such as H2 and Combo Stores, optimizing our real estate portfolio, refining our assortments to provide greater value to customers, rolling out banner-store operational guidelines and training, and ultimately consolidating our store support centers. These priorities were critical as we prepared the combined business for long-term profitable growth,” said Witynski. “In the past 18 months, we have transitioned to an aggressive approach under one aligned leadership team, dedicating our major efforts toward customer-facing initiatives with clarity, focus and speed. Examples include: Dollar Tree Plus!, Combination Stores, developing omni-channel and e-commerce offerings, FamilyDollar.com as a selling site, partnering with InstaCart for same-day delivery, introducing Chesapeake Media Group, and testing fresh produce and frozen meats. I am excited about the long-term impact of these actions to drive shopper satisfaction and loyalty, as well as shareholder value.”
Dollar Tree Plus! – The Company has incorporated the Dollar Tree Plus! multi-price assortment into an additional 128 Dollar Tree stores in 2021, bringing the total to more than 240 store locations. Initial feedback from customers on the current offering is more positive than prior iterations. ThecCompany has expanded Dollar Tree Plus! into select stores in Colorado, as well as states in the southeast, such as Georgia, Alabama, Louisiana and the Carolinas.
Combination Stores – Last quarter, the company introduced the Combination, or Combo, Store concept focused on delivering small towns and rural locations with Family Dollar’s value and assortment with Dollar Tree’s “thrill of the hunt” and fixed price-point.The Combo Stores are delivering a same-store sales lift of greater than 20% on average. With an estimated opportunity for 3,000 markets, Combo Stores will be a key component of Family Dollar’s store growth and the company will continue to refine both its H2 and Combo Store formats, which include a very compelling discretionary product offering.