Steward Health Care broke ground this week on the new Wadley Regional Medical Center in TEXarkana, and previewed renderings of the new facility, which will be located north of Interstate 30.
Wadley Regional Medical Center has served the Texarkana community for more than 120 years, and the construction of the new hospital combined with the ongoing impact of the hospital’s employee base will result in a total economic impact of $408 million in the two-county Texarkana MSA.
The $227 million facility is slated to open in the summer of 2024. It will have a medical office building and offer a full range of hospital services including a 24/7 emergency room with expanded bed capacity, orthopedics, cardiovascular area, neurosurgery, maternity care, and other outpatient services. The hospital will have 123 beds with the ability to expand to 291.
“Steward is honored to be a part of the Texarkana region and the Wadley community, and we are excited to start construction on this new state-of-the-art facility,” said Sanjay Shetty, M.D., president of Steward North America. “This major investment will help us unlock access to the high-quality, low-cost care that everyone in this community deserves. Wadley Regional plays a critical role in the Texarkana region as a major employer and a leading provider of quality medical care and we’re proud to support our local communities. As the Ark-La-Tex region continues to flourish as an economic hub, we’re excited to see this new facility become a destination for patients, clinical experts, and partners.”
Construction is expected to take approximately 32 months for a summer of 2024 opening. The project is being led by general contractor Hoar and the architectural firm ESa.
Wadley’s current location at 1000 Pine will remain fully operational while construction of the new 254,000-square-foot hospital and 143,000-square-foot Medical Office building is under way at the corner of University Avenue and West Park Boulevard.
