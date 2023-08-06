Tetra Technologies could be producing both bromine and lithium by late 2026 from a proposed facility along the Columbia-Lafayette county line.
Brady M. Murphy, president and CEO of The Woodlands, TX-based Tetra Technologies, discussed the company’s plans last week during the public company’s Second Quarter 2023 Results conference call with investment industry analysts.
“We recently entered into a memorandum of understanding with Saltwerx LLC related to a newly proposed brine unit in the Smackover formation in Southwest Arkansas.
“If approved by the Arkansas Oil & Gas Commission, this 6,138-acre unit is 48% larger than our originally proposed unit and is with a partner that brings tremendous wealth of experience and financial strength. We and Saltwerx have agreed to collaborate in key areas, including upstream design and development, to optimize long-term brine production, technology development for lithium extraction and associated engineering studies required to develop the proposed brine unit. We will communicate further developments as we achieve certain milestones,” Murphy said.
Saltwerx assembled 120,000 acres in brine leases in Columbia and Lafayette counties on behalf of Galvanic Energy of Moore, OK. According to the Wall Street Journal, Galvanic recently received $100 million to lease its acreage to ExxonMobil for possible lithium production. Saltwerx also became a subsidiary of ExxonMobil.
Tetra Technologies has held about 40,000 acres in brine leases in Columbia and Lafayette counties, located generally north of the acreage that Galvanic Energy acquired, since the mid-1990s but never produced anything from it. In December 2017, Tetra Technologies provided Standard Lithium with an option to acquire the rights to 35,000 acres of lithium mineral rights. Standard Lithium has until 2027 to exercise its option to purchase the lithium rights to the 35,000 acres.
Tetra Technologies holds a 5 percent stake of Standard Lithium stock.
In a recent presentation before the Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission, Tetra Technologies said its focus was on the bromine that the company hoped to produce at a prospective $500 million brine production facility along the Columbia-Lafayette line. Bromine is a key component of Tetra’s products for the oil and gas industry. While the company had no immediate plans to produce lithium at the site, it said in its presentation that it would advise the commission if its plans changed.
Last week, Murphy told the financial analysts that Tetra Technologies had completed drilling its second test well in the proposed brine production unit. Sampling tests are under way to update prior testing for bromine and lithium.
“We've contracted Hargrove and Associates to execute a front-end engineering and design study, or FEED, for our lithium production facility. The lithium plant design will be optimized to share the production wells, injection wells and pipelines consistent with previously completed FEED for the bromine plant, which was completed during the first quarter of 2023.
Elijio V. Serrano, Tetra’s senior vice president and CFO, said Tetra had booked a favorable $4.7 million adjustment to earnings to reflect charges and costs previously incurred and passed on to Saltwerx consistent with a memorandum of understanding the two companies recently signed.
“We agreed to share with Saltwerx our previous work and findings in Arkansas for the first and second test well, the bromine FEED study and the reservoir analysis. Saltwerx agreed to pay up to 51% of those costs up to a certain amount. We expect to collect $4.7 million in the third quarter, and we'll continue to pass on to them up to 51% of costs related to the Arkansas investment up to a certain limit,” Serrano said.
The agreement with Saltwerx is key for Tetra Technologies moving forward with a production facility.
Serrano said the Saltwerx pact includes binding agreements, such as the sharing of costs and data that Tetra has accumulated to date.
“Once we get our approval for our Arkansas unit for the 6,100 acres that Brady mentioned, then we will work with our partner to try to convert that MOU into a more definitive agreement. So at this point, we've got understanding with some key items to convert into a final term,” Serrano said.
“Once our unit moves forward and as Elijio said, we established more definitive agreements with Saltwerx, we're continuing to move forward with the evaluation of our unit with the FEED study that we've kicked off in lithium,” Murphy said.
“We would hope to have those things pulled together between now and end of the year or by the first quarter of next year. And once we get a final investment decision made by our board and the Saltwerx board, then we expect 2 years from that period of time, we will be in first production for bromine and lithium. That's our expectation,” he said.
If the Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission approves creation of the brine unit, Tetra will transfer additional leases it holds south of the brine unit to Saltwerx. The company said in its presentation to the AOGC that the transfer would facilitate the creation of future brine production units south of Tetra’s current lease.