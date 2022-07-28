Dollar General plans to build three new distribution centers in North Little Rock, Aurora, CO and Salem, OR.
Collectively, the facilities are estimated to create up to 1,100 total career opportunities at full capacity and represent an approximately $480 million combined investment. Each state-of-the-art, approximately one million square foot facility will also support the company’s growing DG Private Fleet presence.
“We look forward to breaking ground on these new projects, which will help us not only better serve our customers and communities, but also combine efficiencies of our DG Fresh and traditional supply chains,” said Tony Zuazo, Dollar General’s executive vice president of global supply chain. “We are fortunate to have created constructive relationships with Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, Colorado Governor Jared Polis and Oregon Governor Kate Brown and their teams who understand the positive economic and labor benefits DG can bring when we invest in their local communities.”
At full capacity, the North Little Rock is expected to create 300 jobs.
The North Little Rock and Salem distribution centers are expected to add to the company’s growing number of dual facilities, which combines the capabilities of ambient and DG Fresh supply chain networks.
The North Little Rock dual distribution center facility represents an approximate $140 million investment in Pulaski County, and construction is currently slated to begin by fall 2022 with a late 2023 planned completion date. Management hiring is expected to begin in spring 2023 with warehouse team member recruitment currently scheduled to begin in fall 2023. Dollar General currently employs more than 4,300 Arkansas residents, having opened its first store in the state in 1975.