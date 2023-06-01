Providing small and emerging business owners with the skills, tools, and contacts needed to create and grow their enterprises and better engage in job creation activities are the goals of an upcoming business conference.
The conference will be held via Zoom, with two small on-site audiences in Magnolia and Monticello.
The 2023 Southwest Arkansas Rural Business Development Conference, with a theme of “Breaking Barriers: Engaging Minds, Empowering Success” will bring together approximately 20 private, quasi-state, state, federal, non-profit, and national organizations.
The event is funded by the Arkansas Human Development Corporation (AHDC), Arkansas Small Business & Technology Development Center (ASBTDC), Arkansas Business Navigator program, FORGE Community Loan Fund, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), and USDA Rural Development.
Confirmed or invited partners include the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services (ADWS), Arkansas APEX Accelerator, AHDC, ASBTDC, Southwest Arkansas Planning and Development District, U.S. Small Business Administration, and USDA, Rural Development.
The conference will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, June 9, via Zoom and in-person.
In-person participation will be limited to approximately 50 at each conference site, the University of Arkansas at Monticello Student Success Center, Room 102, 350 University Drive; and the Southwest Arkansas Planning and Development District, 101 Harvey Couch Boulevard, Magnolia.
Topics will include building effective partnerships, securing capital, selling goods and services to the government, and social media for small businesses.
At 8:30 a.m., a “Breakfast with the Lenders Roundtable” will include networking with local, regional, and statewide lenders. Some lenders to be invited include Arkansas Capital Corporation Group, Bodcaw Bank, Cadence Bank, Communities Unlimited, Farmers Bank, FORGE, RMI, Inc., and USDA, RD B&I.
The Lenders Roundtable will be facilitated by Christian Pennington, Lender Relations Specialist, SBA. Adriene Brown, Arkansas District Director, U.S. Small Business Administration, will be the luncheon speaker.
There is no fee to participate. Register for the Magnolia meeting by calling the Arkansas Human Development Corporation at 800-482-7641, extension 0, or online for Magnolia at: https://t.ly/I6DC .