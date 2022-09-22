When companies approach farmers with contracts to sequester carbon in the soil, it is critical that farmers know exactly what they are agreeing to before signing, according to Stephen Carpenter, deputy director of the Farmer’s Legal Action Group, Inc.
Carpenter will be the presenter for the National Agricultural Law Center’s webinar “A Farmer’s Guide to Carbon Contracts” on September 28. The webinar, part of the center’s “Continuing Carbon” series, will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Central. There is no cost to attend and attendees can register online.
Carbon contracts involve both the agriculture industry and federal government and have important ramifications for farmers. Under these agreements between farmers and market operators, farmers adopt new practices to sequester carbon and are then paid by a third party for the amount of additional carbon sequestered over time. These contracts can vary widely in terms of scope, structure, and common provisions.
“Understanding carbon contracts and the language used in them is integral for farmers,” Carpenter said. “My goal with this presentation is to help farmers better understand these contracts and present information that will benefit them by covering basic terminology, phrases, and content that is often found in these agreements.”
Harrison Pittman, director of the National Agricultural Law Center, said that Carpenter’s background and experience makes him a valuable resource for information on carbon contracts.
“Stephen is well-regarded in his field, and we’re excited to have him for our upcoming webinar on carbon contracts,” Pittman said. “This is a timely topic that fits in very well with our ‘Continuing Carbon’ series. Farmers should be equipped with the latest information on common provisions found in these contracts.”