Members of the Main Street Arkansas community gathered to receive ceremonial checks in Argenta Plaza, North Little Rock, on June 11.
Grants are awarded annually to designated Main Street and Downtown Network programs by the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program (AHPP), which oversees Main Street Arkansas.
Grants range from $3,000 to $25,000. The grants are classified as Downtown Revitalization Grants and last year were used to help communities purchase and distribute needed PPE and other items during the COVID-19 crisis. This year, the program is encouraging Main Street communities to “think big.”
South Arkansas Main Street communities receiving grants:
Main Street Dumas -- $20,000
Main Street El Dorado -- $25,000
Main Street Texarkana -- $22,500
Arkadelphia Downtown Network -- $3,000
Camden Downtown Network -- $3,000
Malvern Downtown Development Corporation -- $3,000
Monticello Downtown Network -- $3,000
Warren Downtown Network -- $3,000
Hope Downtown Network -- $3,000
Some of the larger projects the AHPP is challenging Main Street programs to take on include streetscape improvements, facade rehabilitation, support for local businesses in establishing online order and pick-up services, outdoor dining spaces and interior renovations.
Main Street Arkansas works to strengthen and preserve historic downtowns and Main Street districts across the state. It provides technical assistance, resources, and ongoing education to local programs to help them implement and excel.