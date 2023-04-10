Walmart and Sam’s Club in the U.S. plan to make electric vehicle (EV) ownership more accessible, reliable, convenient and affordable across the country.
Vishal Kapadia, Walmart senior vice president, Energy Transformation, said the company will build its own EV fast-charging network at thousands of Walmart and Sam’s Club locations coast-to-coast by 2030.
This would be in addition to the almost 1,300 EV fast-charging stations already have available at more than 280 U.S. facilities.
“With a store or club located within 10 miles of approximately 90% of Americans, we are uniquely positioned to deliver a convenient charging option that will help make EV ownership possible whether people live in rural, suburban or urban areas. Our goal is to meet the needs of customers and members where they live and open the road to those driving across the country,” Kapadia said.
“Easy access to on-the-go charging is a game-changer for drivers who have been hesitant to purchase an EV for concerns they won’t be able to find a charger in a clean, bright and safe location when needed.”
Kapadia said that with chargers located on site with Supercenters, Neighborhood Markets and Sam’s Clubs, Walmart can offer the public the convenience of being able to pick up essentials for their families while they charge.
“We aim to offer ‘Every Day Low Price’ charging – helping ease transportation costs, still the second highest household cost for much of our country,” Kapadia said.
The plan is part of company efforts to make its business and supply chain more regenerative, in this case helping reduce emissions and increase efficiencies for customers.