The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for the Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Network - State Departments of Agriculture (FRSAN-SDA) program.
Funding for the FRSAN-SDA program is provided by the U. S. Department of Agriculture for State Departments of Agriculture to expand or sustain stress assistance programs for individuals who are engaged in farming, ranching, and other agriculture-related occupations.
CLICK HERE to submit applications by 5 p.m. Monday, May 17.
Funding may be used to initiate, expand, or sustain programs that provide professional agricultural behavioral health counseling and referral for other forms of assistance through the following:
-- Farm telephone helplines and websites.
-- Training, including training programs and workshops.
-- Support groups.
-- Outreach services and activities, including the dissemination of information and materials.
More information about eligibility and the FRAN-SDA program is available in the full Request for Applications. CLICK HERE to see it.