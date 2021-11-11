The Chemours Company will open a new plant at its El Dorado facility on January 1. It will produce the company’s non-ozone depleting, low global warming potential hydrofluoroolefin (HFO) platform – Opteon 1150, chemically referred to as HFO-1336mzzE.
The plant will open before the January 1, 2022 initial 10% phase down of CO2 equivalents as outlined by the American Innovation and Manufacturing (AIM) Act in the United States. With the startup of the facility, Chemours is now accepting orders for Opteon 1150 from customers globally.
"We are excited to begin production of Opteon 1150 and bring our customers another high-performing HFO solution that empowers them to make their products more environmentally sustainable," said Alisha Bellezza, president of Thermal & Specialized Solutions at Chemours.
"This technology will be critical across multiple industries to comply with global regulations to transition to low GWP technology while maintaining the high performance our customers are accustomed to from Chemours. The addition of Opteon 1150 also referred to as HFO-1336mzzE, into our Foam Blowing Agents portfolio gives our customers more options and more control of their formulations."
Opteon 1150 joins Opteon 1100 in the Chemours portfolio of non-flammable foam blowing agents made with HFO technology offering high performance in foam blowing applications—as well as zero ozone depletion potential (ODP), and low GWP.
When used as a gaseous blowing agent in spray foam, its low boiling point is a blending component that allows the formulator to have more precise application control and superior aged R-values, higher yields, and a wider application window.
Chemours expects that this material will contribute to solving some of the industry's most difficult challenges in stationary refrigeration and heat pump applications, propellants in aerosol and fire protection products, and as replacements in dielectric insulating and etchant gas applications. These applications require new and innovative solutions that are more sustainable to the environment.