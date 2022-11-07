Muleriders Impacting Community Health (MICH) at Southern Arkansas University will host the regional meeting of the Arkansas
Public Health Association from 8:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, December 2.
This meeting will be addressing the following topics:
-- Investing Hope to Southwest Arkansas in Times of Change
-- Concerns, problems, and needs of residents of Southwest Arkansas
-- COVID 19 and other infectious disease awareness
-- Improving the healthcare workforce in Southwest Arkansas
CLICK HERE to register for the conference.
Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, MD, director of the Arkansas Department of Health, will be giving the keynote speech about vaccine information and disinformation.
Mr. Derek Lewis, MBA with the Arkansas Medical, Dental and Pharmaceutical Association, will be speaking on social justice, health equity and improving the Health Care Workforce towards Minority Health.
There will be presentations by different professionals on different topics impacting the region.
There will be a poster session for both students and professionals.
Breaks and lunch will be provided.
Thanks to a subgrant from the Arkansas Department of Health and the CDC, Southern Arkansas University has been able to embark on health initiatives in the Southwest Region. MICH is working on a Community Needs Assessment for all 17 counties in the Southwest region of the state, in which Community Health interns will present findings to stakeholders from each county.
MICH clinical interns are getting health care exposure experience by spending over 150 hours per semester shadowing health care professionals throughout the region.
MICH is also addressing health concerns through education, infectious disease (including COVID19) awareness, and encouraging COVID19 vaccination. MICH has partnered with multiple agencies throughout the state of Arkansas in this effort.