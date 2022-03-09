Delek US Holdings, Inc., which operates an oil refinery in El Dorado and a pipeline system in Union and Columbia counties, is reducing activist investor Carl C. Icahn’s interest in the company.
The company has a stock purchase and cooperation agreement with Icahn and his affiliates to buy $64 million of the company's common stock beneficially owned by the Icahn Group, at a purchase price of $18.30 per share, which is the closing price of the Company's common shares on March 4, the last trading day prior to the execution of the agreement.
Under the agreement, the Icahn Group will, among other things, withdraw its nomination of directors and agree to a standstill restriction through the completion of the company's 2023 annual meeting of stockholders, including refraining from acquiring additional shares of the company's common stock. Delek US will utilize cash on hand to fund the share repurchase.
After the repurchase, the Icahn Group is expected to own approximately 3.48 million common shares of Delek US, which represents approximately 4.93% of the company's outstanding shares.
Uzi Yemin, the company's chairman, CEO and president said, "The combination of a strong cash balance and a robust refining margin environment provide us with flexibility to effectuate this transaction. This share repurchase reflects our confidence in the underlying business and reduces our shares outstanding by approximately 4.7%. Moving forward, we will continue to focus on running our system safely and reliably in an effort to capture the full benefits that this strong macro environment offers."