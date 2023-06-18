Arkansas’ seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased one-tenth of a percentage point, from 2.8 percent in April to 2.7 percent in May, according to a report released June 16 by the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services in conjunction with the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
According to the report, the United States’ jobless rate increased over the month, from 3.4 percent in April to 3.7 percent in May.
The ADWS report stated that May marks the eighth consecutive month of employment gains in Arkansas. Over the month, the civilian labor force increased along with the number of employed Arkansans, setting new record highs in the state. Arkansas’ unemployment rate dropped to the lowest it has ever been as unemployment declined to a new record low of 37,095.
Compared to May 2022, there are 16,675 more employed in the state. The number of unemployed is down 6,428, while the unemployment rate is down five-tenths of a percentage point over the year. Arkansas’ labor force participation rate remains
slightly lower than the 57.7 percent reported in May 2022.
Non-farm payroll jobs rose to 1,368,900 in May, a new record high number of jobs, according to the report. Leisure and hospitality added the most jobs, up 3,100.
Other notable increases occurred in construction (+1,300), private education and health services (+1,300), manufacturing (+1,200), and other services (+1,100).
Compared to May 2022, Arkansas’ non-farm payroll jobs are up 36,700, according to the report. The largest gains were in leisure and hospitality (+11,000), private education and health services (+6,100), construction (+5,600), trade/transportation/utilities (+5,400), manufacturing (+3,100), and other services (+3,100).