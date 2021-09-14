Standard Lithium Ltd. has announced a pilot project to test a novel carbon capture technology in Columbia County.
The project is a collaboration with the owner of the technology, Aqualung Carbon Capture AS, and will be installed at a natural gas processing site near the Philadelphia community south of Magnolia owned by Mission Creek Resources LLC.
By funding this project, Standard seeks to build on its science-based strategy for sustainable development and continuous improvement at its Arkansas lithium projects. The company is focused on minimizing all CO2 emissions that may result from its future operations and related supply-chain activities.
The company has identified several areas where CO2-rich gas streams may be used to optimize its process and reduce reagent costs, as well as potentially sequester CO2.
Dr. Andy Robinson, president and COO of Standard Lithium, said, “We are very pleased to be working in partnership with Aqualung and Mission Creek on this exciting project; the future of the lithium industry rests on being able to produce sustainable battery-quality chemicals with the lowest carbon footprint in jurisdictions where their production is wanted and needed.
“We feel that successful proof of this carbon capture technology in Southern Arkansas may demonstrate another important technological step toward making the Gulf Coast region an industry-leading producer of sustainable lithium chemicals.”
Standard Lithium’s current and planned expansion of its production of a key battery metal advances the U.S. goal to secure an end-to-end domestic supply chain for advanced batteries, as well as support the sustainable domestic production and processing of critical minerals.
The company said the announcement builds on and aligns with the White House’s Carbon Capture, Utilization and Sequestration (CCUS) announcement on June 30, which seeks to develop and deploy CCUS technologies to improve industrial processes.
Aqualung, a Norwegian technology company, is the sole license owner of the patent-protected technology, which was developed by the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (“NTNU”), and results from over 20 years of research at NTNU into membrane separation of gasses.
The technology is based on a membrane system that selectively extracts CO2 from a wide range of CO2 sources emitted by hydrocarbon-burning energy sources.
It produces a high purity CO2 gas stream that can either be sequestered or reused. The technology has been successfully piloted in Europe, where it has been shown to effectively extract CO2 from carbon gas streams.
Erik Mathiesen, CEO of Aqualung carbon capture, said, “We are very pleased to partner up with Standard Lithium and Mission Creek on this important pilot project. Aqualung seeks to take an active role in the industrial energy transition with our high-performing, low cost, light footprint all-natural process for capturing CO2. This project will prove the unique second-generation membrane technology’s contribution within an important business area in the circular economy.”
The pilot project will be located at Mission Creek’s facility in the Dorcheat Macedonia oil and natural gas field. It will take a slipstream of flue gas for processing through the Aqualung pilot unit. The resulting concentrated CO2 stream will be utilized in Standard Lithium’s ongoing R&D activities to investigate the utilization of southern Arkansas sourced CO2 for process and reagent optimization.
Manufacturing of the pilot unit is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2021. Pending permitting and finalizing of other agreements, it will be installed at the project site in the first quarter of 2022.
Standard Lithium is already engaged in the testing and proving of the commercial viability of lithium extraction from over 150,000 acres of permitted brine operations. A direct lithium extraction demonstration plant is in operation at Lanxess's south plant facility near El Dorado.
Mission Creek’s predecessor, Bonanza Creek Energy, announced plans in 2010 to build a natural gas processing facility in the Dorcheat-Macedonia field. It was originally built as a facility to extract high concentrations of nitrogen and carbon dioxide from gas the company produced in South Arkansas.
The initial $17.7 million facility on County Road 204 was followed by a second $15 million facility in 2013. The plants also remove liquid gasses, such as propane, butanes and natural gasolines are removed for sale.
The plant built in 2010 has a processing capacity of approximately 12.5 MMcf/d (millions of cubic feet per day) of natural gas and 28,000 gallons per day of natural gas liquids. The second plant added another 12.5 MMcf/d of capacity.