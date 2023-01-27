Dollar Tree, Inc., said this week that Mike Witynski, who has been in leadership positions at Dollar Tree since 2010 and served as chief executive officer since 2020, is stepping down from the board and leaving the company.
Executive Chairman Rick Dreiling will expand his role to assume the position of CEO, effective January 29.
Dollar Tree has a store in Magnolia and in other South Arkansas cities.
“The opportunity to work with the talented and dedicated team at Dollar Tree has been the most rewarding of my career. During this especially dynamic period, we made the historic and consequential move to ‘break the dollar,’ and also rose to the historic opportunity to retool the Company’s leadership ranks to face the challenges ahead with fresh eyes. As I depart, I have full confidence that this team will continue to move the company forward through the years ahead,” said Witynski.
Of the transition Dreiling said, “We greatly appreciate Mike’s contribution over his career with Dollar Tree, which included the acquisition and integration of Family Dollar, navigating COVID, and contributing to the company’s current transformation strategy. Dollar Tree will continue to thrive, grow and win in the marketplace in this next chapter, and I’m thrilled for the opportunity to work with the extraordinary Dollar Tree team to advance our focus on delighting customers, associates and other key stakeholders.”