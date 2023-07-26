Egg production in Arkansas totaled 320 million eggs during June 2023, down 3 percent from the previous month and down 2 percent from June 2022.
The number of layers during June 2023 averaged 15.3 million, down slightly from the previous month and down 1 percent from this time last year. Egg production per 100 layers averaged 2,093 eggs, down 2 percent from the previous month and down slightly from a year ago.
United States egg production totaled 9.08 billion during June 2023, up 4 percent from last year. The average number of layers during June 2023 totaled 387 million, up 5 percent from last year. June egg production per 100 layers was 2,348 eggs, down 1 percent from June 2022.
Broiler-type chicks hatched in Arkansas during June 2023 totaled 84.3 million, down 1 percent from June 2022. Broiler-type chicks hatched in United States during June 2023 totaled 830 million, down 1 percent from June 2022.