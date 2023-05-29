Entergy Arkansas has launched a new recycling program for residential customers to make replacing their outdated refrigerator or freezer easier.
The Entergy Solutions' Point of Purchase Solutions (POPS) Program allows customers to schedule a free pick-up of a working refrigerator or freezer and receive a $25 incentive check for recycling their old appliance.
According to Energy Star, residents can save up to $260 per year on their energy bill by running more efficient Energy Star certified appliances. Not only will the collected appliances not end up in a landfill, but after they are dismantled by recycling technicians, 95% of the materials - including plastic, metals, and glass -- will be recycled.
"Our Entergy Solutions programs play an integral role in helping us offer Arkansans safe and reliable energy," said Energy Efficiency Manager Denice Jeter, "Our appliance recycling initiative is a great resource to help customers manage their energy usage efficiently by providing a convenient way to recycle old refrigerators and freezers. Additionally, the POPS program offers Entergy Arkansas residential customers a $50 rebate when they purchase an Energy Star certified compact, chest or upright freezer."
Signs that it is time to retire and recycle your old refrigerator or freezer include the accumulation of excess ice, signs of moisture, a broken seal, the appliance generating heat or a constantly running motor. Since refrigerators are always running, their energy costs can really add up. Fortunately, refrigerators have become more efficient, with newer models costing less to operate and using less energy than older models.
To be eligible for this initiative, the resident must be an Entergy Arkansas residential customer with a working-condition refrigerator or freezer that is between 10 and 32 cubic feet in size. The appliance must be empty, clean and plugged in at the time of pickup, with the water line disconnected.
Schedule a pick-up by emailing EntergyARrecycling@clearesult.com or calling 833-748-7329. Customers should have the following information ready in order to schedule:
-- Entergy Arkansas residential account number
-- Name on account and physical address
-- Appliance information (appliance type, brand and model, cubic feet, estimate age/year)
-- Email address and phone number
The $25 rebate will be mailed within six weeks of appliance pickup. There is a limit of one refrigerator and one freezer per household per seven-year period.