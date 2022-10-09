The Arkansas Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF) now includes two new options to assist homeowners who are delinquent on their mortgage payments due to COVID-19-related hardships.
Monthly Payment Assistance -- Assists homeowners with stabilizing their household finances to fully recover from the financial difficulties caused by COVID-19 and is dependent on eligibility.
Mortgage Default Resolution -- Assists homeowners who experienced a permanent reduction in income by providing assistance to lower their principal balance to achieve an affordable payment.
“Through this program we have helped thousands of Arkansans who continue to struggle financially from the effects of COVID-19,” said Mark Conine, president of the Arkansas Development Finance Authority. “These two additional programs will allow us to help even more people avoid foreclosure and get back on solid financial ground.”
Homeowners who have received assistance from Arkansas HAF are not eligible for the new programs.
Since the Arkansas HAF Program was approved by the U.S. Treasury in January 2022, more than 1,508 Arkansas households have received help paying their mortgages that were past due because of COVID-19. So far, administrators of the program have disbursed more than $14 million to people in need.
Residents who qualify can still apply for funds. To be considered eligible for assistance, homeowners must have a total annual household income at or below 150 percent of the Area Median Income or 100 percent of the United States Median Income, whichever is greater.
Grants from Arkansas HAF are meant to prevent delinquent mortgages, defaults, foreclosures and loss of utilities.
Program participants must show they experienced financial hardship after January 21, 2020, as well as be past due on two or more consecutive mortgage or utility payments.
CLICK HERE for more information.