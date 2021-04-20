Ziggi’s Coffee will soon enter Arkansas with the signing of a new agreement to open a drive-through location in El Dorado.
The business is a family investment headed by Harvinder Dod, his son Sachin Dod and nephew Mihir Bedi.
As a family of doctors and lawyers, opening a coffee franchise might not seem the likely choice, but for the family, it was the logical next step. The family purchased a plot of land five years ago and opened a sports bar that became a successful community gathering place. Once the pandemic hit, they began discussing the option of investing in a drive-thru coffee concept because of its ability to navigate through uncertain times.
“We realized there really aren’t any specialty coffee shops in El Dorado where you can easily go through a drive-thru,” said Bedi. “When we came across Ziggi’s, we saw it was a growing enterprise and that while other businesses were either stabilizing or decreasing during the pandemic, they were doing really well and opening more franchises.”
Together, the family came to a consensus that it was the perfect addition to their town and could easily be placed near their sports bar on the land they had previously purchased.
“We were attracted to Ziggi’s Coffee because of its focus and emphasis on family-run businesses. A lot of the franchisees were families just like us,” said Bedi. “We also really liked the menu. They have the classic coffee drinks but they also have really interesting ideas like Red Bull Infusions. That’s something I wouldn’t have thought about in a coffee shop and I think it sounds really cool.”
The first Ziggi's was opened on a street corner in Longmont, CO, in 2004 by Brandon and Camrin Knudsen. It now has 29 locations.