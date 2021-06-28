Science fiction is now medical science in Magnolia with the introduction of Kneemo.
“Kneemo” was the name selected by Magnolia Regional Medical Center personnel for the new Mako SmartRobotics robot that’s already assisting Dr. Kevin Rudder with orthopedic surgeries at MRMC.
The hospital and Rudder rolled out Kneemo for a meet-and-beep Thursday with invited guests.
Kneemo is the only one of its kind in Arkansas south of Little Rock, or in North Louisiana.
“Pretty soon, if you don’t have this equipment, they’re not going to let you do knee replacement at all,” Rudder said.
Rudder, with Kneemo’s help, examines the patient. They come up with a personalized knee operation that is programmed into Kneemo’s software.
“It helps me cut the bone perfect. I have to tell it what to do. It limits what I can do. It will not let me cut outside the diameter of the bone. I won’t hurt any vascular structure or soft-tissue structures. That, in and of itself, decreases recovery time,” Rudder said.
The same technology may allow Rudder to eventually expand into the fields of kneecap-joint replacement, or hip replacements, at MRMC.
Mako robots have already performed more than 500,000 knee replacement operations. That means the software has collected data from a half-million operations that refines the software’s knowledge base for future operation.
There’s even the capacity to install a chip so that the wear on the new knee can be monitored. Surgeons are now seeing replacement knees that have remained successfully implanted for two decades.
Rudder, a native of Lisbon in neighboring Union County, has previous training and experience using a Mako robot. He said he tried for seven years to persuade his former clinic to purchase one.
“We came to Magnolia and we worked it out,” Rudder said, praising Magnolia Regional Medical Center staff, board members, the MRMC Foundation and Chief Executive Officer Rex Jones.
Rudder said a typical attitude of orthopedic surgeons is that, “’I don’t need no stinkin’ robot. I’ve been doing this for 25 years. I know what I’m doing.’ Now I know that the doctors who say that, say it because they can’t get one.”
Kneemo and Rudder have already performed three knee replacements and have four more scheduled. They’re booked through August. Patients are usually up and walking the same day of their surgery.
Jones said MRMC is blessed to have somebody of Dr. Rudder’s talent. He told Thursday’s assembly that Magnolia hasn’t had an orthopedic surgeon in 14 years and that it was important to recruit the best one possible. “We had one shot to get the community on board,” Jones said.
Jones’ behind-the-scenes check into Rudder revealed “he is truly a rock star. We can build our orthopedic program around him because of his skills.”
Rudder’s resume goes beyond knees. Patients with back problems and other orthopedic ailments are also welcome at Rudder’s clinic at the LifeSmart building on North Jackson Street.
MRMC is almost finished remodeling the LifeSmart Center with 12 exam and treatment rooms. Rudder will use six of them.
So what’s in store for the other six rooms?
Jones said the MRMC renovation is part of the way the hospital is using its COVID-19 relief funds. The renovated space can be used as “overflow” space for virus victims.
Perhaps more importantly, the renovation creates space for another medical specialist.
“A second recruit is easier than the first, especially if the first has been successful,” Jones said.