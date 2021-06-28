Magnolia, AR (71754)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms during the evening. Mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 71F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms during the evening. Mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 71F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.