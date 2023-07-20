Farmers Bank & Trust will build a replacement for its full-service branch in the Welcome community on U.S. 371 at the Arkansas-Louisiana line, and is installing a MyFarmers Interactive iTeller Machine in Taylor.
The new full-service branch will replace the current building at 15064 Highway 371 South. It will bring updated FB&T technology, convenience, and architecture to the location. It will provide a full slate of customer care, including tellers, accounts and loan services, and a drive-thru.
The branch will contain a MyFarmers iTeller ITM with live teller services and a 24-hour ATM.
Construction on the new branch will start July 30, and is expected to take three to six months to complete, depending on the weather.
The MyFarmers Interactive iTeller Machine (ITM) will be installed at 186 W. Pine Street in Taylor.
Installation work is already under way. The new ITM is estimated to be operational in four to six weeks.
MyFarmers iTeller ITMs provide full ATM capabilities plus live teller interactions. Services offered include customer deposits, cash withdrawals, fund transfers, account balance monitoring, loan payments, and general banking inquiries, all with the help of a Farmers Bank & Trust teller via interactive video.
Live Tellers are available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
“These new projects show the commitment Farmers Bank & Trust has — and will continue to have — in Columbia County and southern Arkansas,” said Monty Harrington, Magnolia Market president at FB&T. “This is our home, and we want our customers throughout the region to feel welcome and see friendly faces everywhere they go throughout the Farmers Bank footprint.”