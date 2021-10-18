Sharon Gathright, executive vice president and chief operating officer, is celebrating 20 years with Peoples Bank.
"Sharon plays a key role in our executive management team and as a board member. She is a true professional, and as a leader she demonstrates both compassion and humility. Her
ability, character, experience, and good judgment have a positive influence on this bank every day. We appreciate her loyalty for 20 years and look forward to having her with us for many more,” said Mary Fowler, CEO.
Gathright joined Peoples Bank in October 2001 with 16 years of previous banking experience. In addition to her role as EVP and COO, Gathright serves on the Boards of Peoples Bank and Golden Oaks Bancshares, Inc.
She is a graduate of Waldo High School and Southern Arkansas University where she earned her bachelor's in business administration in accounting. Gathright is a certified public accountant and attended Arkansas Bankers Association Auditing School, and was the bank's internal auditor for several years.
Gathright supports her community by participating in Relay For Life, Magnolia Blossom Festival and Leadership Magnolia Alumni. She is a member of the Pentecostals of Magnolia where she is involved in the music department and the One-Eighty Recovery Group.
She has three children, Brandon Gathright, Brandi Cotterman and Brianna Belton, and is Noni to eight grandchildren. In her spare
time, she enjoys playing the piano and spending time with family.