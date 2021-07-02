Bobby Heinze, vice president of Information Security/Security Officer, recently celebrated his 10th anniversary with Peoples Bank.
"As our security officer and as the person in charge of our Information Security, Bobby plays an invaluable role in keeping our employees and customers safe. He is very pro-active and is always thinking toward the future. Bobby is very conscientious and makes himself available whenever he is needed. In addition, he has a great sense of humor and can cook up a delicious pot of crawfish. He's just an all-around really good guy that we're glad to have on our team,” said Mary Fowler, CEO.
A native of Taylor, Bobby graduated from Taylor High School, before attending Central Baptist College. He earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from American Intercontinental University.
Before starting his banking career in June 2011, Heinze served in the Army National Guard and was part of Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2004.
Heinze supports the community by participating in the Magnolia Blossom Festival, Relay For Life and Leadership Magnolia. He and his wife Mary have two children, Landon and Ruth. The family belongs to First Baptist Church of Magnolia.
During his spare time his favorite activities are playing golf and spending time with family.