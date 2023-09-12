The Polish Defense Ministry has signed an agreement with Lockheed Martin for the Homar-A Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS).
Under the program, Polish industry will work with Lockheed Martin to integrate key components of the HIMARS rocket launcher onto a Jelcz 6x6 truck. The agreement builds on Lockheed Martin’s growing partnership ecosystem in Poland. It includes technology transfer and production orders for HIMARS ammunition. Key participants from Polish industry include Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ), Huta Stalowa Wola (HSW), WZU and MESKO.
The HIMARS chassis and launcher, along with Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) rockets and associated equipment, are produced in Camden.
Under the terms of the framework agreement, 486 Homar-A vehicles will be assembled in Poland, with first deliveries starting in 2026. In addition, tens of thousands of rocket ammunition missiles will be produced.
“The development of our Homar-A program marks another major step in strengthening Poland’s economic growth and security through partnerships with the local industrial base. We’re looking forward to jointly ensuring Poland and the entire region stay ahead of emerging security threats,” said Paula Hartley, vice president and general manager of Tactical Missiles for Lockheed Martin.
The signing took place following the International Defense Industry Expo (MSPO) where the partnership debuted the first full-scale prototype of the Homar-A MLRS launcher equipped with a munitions pod that carries 6 GMLRS rockets, each with the ability to address targets at ranges of 70+ kilometers. Homar-A will also be able to launch the ATACMS munition, which reaches up to 300 kilometers.
In February, U.S. State Department approved the possible sale of $10 billion in South Arkansas-made military hardware to Poland. Poland requested to buy 18 HIMARS launchers; 468 HIMARS Launcher Loader Module kits; 45 M57 Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS); 461 M30A2 Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System Alternative Warhead (GMLRS-AW) pods with Insensitive Munitions Propulsion System (IMPS); 521 M31A2 Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System Unitary (GMLRS-U) pods with Insensitive Munitions Propulsion System (IMPS); and 532 XM403 Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System Extended Range Alternative Warhead (GMLRS-ER AW) pods.
Poland also received its first shipment of HIMARS purchased through a United States Government Foreign Military Sale (FMS) contract. These launchers provide immediate capability and are interoperable with other defense systems used by Poland’s Armed Forces and regional allies.
A trusted partner for Poland’s national defense, industry, and economy, Lockheed Martin has invested $1.8 billion (USD) in Poland over the last 10 years. Today, its in-country operations sustain 6,700 high-value Polish jobs, of which 1,500 are with PZL Mielec, a Lockheed Martin company and one of Poland’s leading defense exporters.