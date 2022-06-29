Dollar Tree, Inc., has announced a number of executive leadership changes.
The company has a store in Magnolia.
Kevin Wampler will transition out of his role as chief financial officer upon the appointment of a successor. Wampler will remain with the company as an advisor until April 2023 to ensure a smooth transition.
Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary William Old, Chief Operating Officer Thomas O’Boyle, Chief Strategy Officer David Jacobs and Chief Information Officer Andy Paisley are no longer with the company.
Searches for successors are under way, and the company is in advanced discussions with several candidates for certain positions.
“As we look to the future, I believe these changes within our leadership team will bring new perspectives and experiences that will help accelerate our continued growth and deliver even greater value for our shareholders, customers, employees and suppliers,” said Mike Witynski, President and Chief Executive Officer. “I want to thank Kevin, Will, Tom, David and Andy for their many years of dedicated service to the Company and for enabling us to get to this point. We wish each of them the best in their future endeavors.”
Rick Dreiling, executive chairman, said, “Our board is fully aligned with Mike that now is the right time to bring in new leadership to ensure the company remains on a strong trajectory.”