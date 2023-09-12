The J.M. Smucker Co. is acquiring Hostess Brands in a $5.6 billion deal, the companies said Monday morning in a joint announcement
A Hostess spokesperson had no details regarding whether the acquisition will have any immediate effects on the newly renovated Gum Springs, Arkansas, bakery, which is expected to be operating this fall and provide 150 jobs.
“Hostess has no comment at this time beyond the press release it issued this morning,” Kyla MacLennan, director of corporate and consumer communications, said in an email.
The press release detailed transactions of shares and included comments from each company’s chief executive officer.
Smucker Co. is headquartered in Orrville, Ohio. Local officials said that, with a name like Smuckers, the deal has to be good – referring to the company’s advertising slogan.
“Hostess is already a wonderful community partner and employer,” said Shelley Short, CEO of the Arkadelphia Regional Economic Development Alliance. “I am confident that will continue as a member of the J.M. Smucker corporate family. This acquisition is further testament to Clark County’s appeal as a hub for growth and opportunity within the food and beverage industry.”
Arkadelphia City Manager Gary Brinkley said Hostess’s acquisition by another big-name company shows the value of the snack-making brand. “I personally think it’s great that we have a company investing in Clark County that is desirable for purchase by another very well-known company,” Brinkley told The Arkadelphian. “Hostess has done an excellent job creating value in the marketplace, and is now worthy of the purchase price.”
