Arkansas’ seasonally adjusted unemployment rate declined one-tenth of a percentage point, from 4.4 percent in June to 4.3 percent in July, according to a report released August 20 by the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services.
Labor force data is produced by the United States Department of Labor - Bureau of Labor Statistics and released by the ADWS.
According to the report, Arkansas’ civilian labor force decreased 2,542, a result of 1,591 fewer employed and 951 fewer unemployed Arkansans. The U.S. 's jobless rate dropped five-tenths of a percentage point, from 5.9 percent in June to 5.4 percent in July.
BLS Program Operations Manager Susan Price said, “The unemployment rate in Arkansas declined slightly in July, down to 4.3 percent. Arkansas’ jobless rate is down from 7.1 percent in July 2020 and there are 47,475 more employed Arkansans compared to this time last year.”
Non-farm payroll jobs in Arkansas decreased 14,900 in July to total 1,256,900. Losses were posted in six major industry sectors, while four sectors added jobs.
Employment in government fell 10,600. Most of the contraction occurred in local government-educational services (-9,600), as teachers and staff at public schools began summer break. Jobs in trade, transportation, and utilities declined 2,200. Losses were reported in all subsectors. Construction dropped 1,600, mostly in specialty trade contractors (-1,500). Jobs in educational and health services decreased 1,000, related in part to summer break at private schools and the seasonal closures of after school programs. Jobs in financial services increased 1,100, with gains in finance-insurance (+700) and real estate-rental-leasing (+400).
Compared to July 2020, Arkansas’ non-farm payroll jobs rose 48,800. Nine major industry sectors reported job growth, with seven sectors adding 3,200 or more jobs, each. Professional and business services posted the largest increase, up 13,000. Most of the hiring was in administrative and support services (+10,600), which includes employment agencies. Jobs in manufacturing rose 10,400, all in durable goods manufacturing (+11,900). Leisure and hospitality added 9,800 jobs, with expansions across all subsectors. Jobs in educational and health increased 6,000. Hiring occurred in both health care and social assistance (+3,500) and in educational services (+2,500). Notable gains were also posted in trade-transportation-utilities (+4,300), financial activities (+3,400), and other services (+3,200).