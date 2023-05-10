Standard Lithium Ltd. has signed a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) with Koch Technology Solutions (KTS), an affiliate of Koch Engineered Solutions, to share data and jointly develop and commercialize integrated lithium brine processing flowsheets for Standard Lithium’s exclusive use in the Smackover Formation.
The company expects the move to enhance Standard Lithium’s position to build the first U.S. commercial lithium project in several decades and to begin to meet the surging demand for lithium.
Under the JDA, Standard Lithium and KTS will work together to integrate the proprietary KTS Li-Pro Lithium Selective Sorption (LSS) technology into a complete flowsheet solution, and Standard Lithium will have exclusive rights to deploy this technology at any of its projects in the Smackover Formation under a license agreement.
KTS will also provide firm performance guarantees for the deployment and operation of the technology at high levels of commercial lithium extraction, allowing Standard Lithium to accelerate the development process cost-efficiently.
Dr. Andy Robinson, president and COO of Standard Lithium, said, “The announcement is about greater certainty, speed, and choice. The performance guarantees for the KTS Li-Pro technology license will provide significant risk reduction for Standard Lithium and its shareholders; the partnership will help accelerate the company’s first project to commercial reality; and the exclusivity will allow us to benefit from a second Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) technology that works with Smackover Formation brines in addition to our own proprietary LiSTR technology.
“The joint development relationship will also Standard Lithium to take what it has learned from its demonstration plant at the Lanxess property in El Dorado, and leverage these insights as we scale to our first commercial facility and continue to develop multiple lithium projects across the Smackover Formation. In addition to the Lanxess Property Project, these include the high-grade brines of our South West Arkansas Project and our expansion into East Texas. We are delighted to have KTS as a partner and look forward to a productive relationship.”
Adam Sackett, president of KTS, said, “Standard Lithium has been an incredible development partner, and this Joint Development Agreement signals the acceleration of the collaboration to drive commercial success. Standard Lithium has done an excellent job positioning itself as a first mover supporting broader domestic energy through the application of Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) technology, and KTS is excited to be a part of this significant opportunity.”
Standard Lithium has been testing the KTS Li-ProLSS technology since October 2022, alongside its own proprietary LiSTR technology at the Company’s pre-commercial DLE Demonstration Plant in El Dorado. Highlights of this integrated testing include:
-- Over 1.4 million gallons of Smackover brine processed through the LSS equipment;
-- Over 4,600 cycles of lithium loading and elution; and
Production of high-purity lithium eluates that have been further concentrated and purified using the integrated operations at the demonstration plant.