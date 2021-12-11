CenterPoint Energy, Inc.'s board of directors has declared dividends on shares of its common stock and Series A Perpetual Preferred Stock for the third quarter of 2021.
The company provides commercial and residential natural gas service in much of Columbia County.
The company's board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 17 cents per share of common stock payable on March 10, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 17, 2022. This dividend represents an 8% annual growth year-over-year, in line with Utility EPS growth.
The company's board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $30.6250 per share on its Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock payable on March 1, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 15, 2022.