Cadence Bank has announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
The bank has two branches in Columbia County and in other communities in South Arkansas.
Highlights for the second quarter of 2022 included (as compared to the linked quarter unless noted otherwise):
-- Achieved meaningful growth in quarterly net income available to common shareholders of $124.6 million, or 68 cents per diluted common share, and adjusted net income available to common shareholders of $134.2 million, or 73 cents per diluted common share, representing quarterly increases in earnings per diluted share of 13.3% and 12.3% respectively.
-- Reported $176.7 million in adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (PPNR), up 10.2% and improving to 1.51% of average assets on an annualized basis.
-- Continued improvement in other profitability metrics, including an adjusted return on average tangible common equity of 19.50% for the second quarter.
-- Generated net organic loan growth of $1.2 billion for the quarter, or 17.3% on an annualized basis. Year-to-date, loans have grown $1.5 billion, or 11.0% annualized. Total deposits declined $378.9 million during the quarter, but have increased $371.4 million year-to-date, or 1.9% on an annualized year-to-date basis.
-- Net interest margin improved notably to 3.06%, up 14 basis points (and up 20 basis points excluding the impact of purchase accounting accretion), driven primarily by increasing new and floating loan yields, balance sheet mix changes resulting from net loan growth and minimal increases in deposit costs.
-- Additional improvement in credit quality metrics included net recoveries of $1.4 million and an 11.4% decline in total non-performing assets; recorded a quarterly provision for credit losses of $1 million.
-- Operating efficiency continued to improve, which is reflected in a decline in the adjusted efficiency ratio to 60.5% for the second quarter compared to 63.5% for the first quarter of 2022.
"The company's financial results for the second quarter reflect key fundamental successes across virtually all aspects of our business, highlighted by adjusted earnings of $0.73 per diluted common share," said Dan Rollins, chairman and chief executive officer.
"Our bankers' efforts and the strength of our footprint resulted in quarterly net loan growth across nearly all of our markets and business lines. As expected, given the increasing rate environment, we reported considerable improvement in our net interest margin as well as meaningful growth in our net interest income.
“Credit quality continues to remain exceptionally strong as evidenced by our fifth consecutive quarter of net recoveries and additional declines in total non-performing assets."