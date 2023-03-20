Honey production during 2022 from Arkansas producers with five or more colonies totaled 1.12 million pounds, up 32 percent from 2021.
There were 20,000 honey producing colonies in 2022, up 3,000 colonies from previous year. Yield per colony averaged 56 pounds of honey, up 12 percent from 2021.
Honey stocks held by producers on December 15, 2022, were 426,000 pounds, up 67 percent from a year earlier.
The average price for honey increased from $2.12 per pound in 2021 to $2.68 per pound in 2022. The total value of honey production totaled $3 million, up 67 percent from the previous year.