Fonda Miller, vice president of Loan Compliance, is celebrating 10 years with Peoples Bank.
Miller joined Peoples Bank in July 2011 as a loan assistant and has a total of 24 years of banking experience.
Miller is originally from Mena, where she graduated high school. In 2015 she earned her bachelor's degree in ag business from Southern Arkansas University.
Miller supports her community by participating in Relay For Life, Magnolia Blossom Festival, SAU Mulegating, Making Magnolia Blossom and Leadership Magnolia Alumni Association.
Fonda is married to Jeff Miller. They are the parents of three children and have one grandchild. In her spare time, Miller enjoys being outdoors, gardening, working in her flower beds, canning food from the garden, cooking, and playing with her dogs. A favorite pastime is spending time with family, especially new grandson Chase.
"Working in loan compliance requires organization, meticulous attention to detail, perseverance and effective communication skills. Fonda is always looking out for the bank's best interest and is willing to help however needed," said Mary Fowler, CEO. "We're fortunate to have someone with her experience and dedication on our team."